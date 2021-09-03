Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 3, 2021 – The 2022 presidential contest is getting tighter by the day with top contenders working hard to outsmart one another in terms of strategy to guarantee them victory over their opponents.

After former Prime Minister Raila Odinga announced that he will pick his running mate from the populous Mt. Kenya region, and all indications pointing to Deputy President William Ruto doing the same, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has also followed suit.

According to Lugari MP Ayub Savula, Mudavadi is set to pick his 2022 running mate from the vote-rich Central Kenya to guarantee him victory.

Addressing fellow ANC leaders and a section of members of the public, Savula stated that the country is now ripe for a Musalia presidency.

He alleged that the other politicians eyeing Kenya’s top seat during the 2022 general elections have demonstrated dishonesty and thus do not deserve the presidency.

Savula revealed that Musalia has met several leaders from across the country including governors from Mount Kenya and that they are willing to back his presidential bid.

“The strategy Musalia has adopted, to bring governors from Central Kenya on board; we have the Nyeri governor, Governor Francis Kimemia, Governor Anne Waiguru, Governor Lee Kinyanjui all on board.”

“We have held secret meetings with those governors and they are willing to marshal Mt. Kenya in support of Musalia.”

“I am pleading with the Luhya community, let’s support Musalia fully. He is humble and right to become the president of Kenya,” Savula stated.

“We have agreed that Musalia’s deputy will come from Central Kenya,” he added.

At the same time, Savula urged members of the Luhya community to welcome collaboration with other communities in order to elevate Musalia to the presidency.

Savula stated that they have supported candidates who have in the long run become dishonest and betrayed their votes.

