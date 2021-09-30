Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has revealed details of marching orders issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta to Mt Kenya leaders during a secret meeting held at State House.

Through his social media page on Thursday, Ngunjiri revealed that Uhuru hosted a section of leaders from the Mt Kenya region four weeks ago and gave them direct orders on the future of the region beyond 2022.

Revealing the details of the meeting, the outspoken lawmaker stated that Uhuru, acting in his capacity as the Head of State and Jubilee Party leader, raised seven key areas that he said must be addressed in the interest of the region.

According to the list, all presidential hopefuls must give a clear framework on how they are going to push for equitable resource allocation for the region.

Also, Uhuru’s list includes how equal representation of the region will be taken care of in the next government.

Others on the list include how access to government opportunities is going to be guaranteed commensurate to the political numbers from the region.

Uhuru also directed the leaders to get details on how peace and security for all Kenyans with different political ideologies will be enforced when he paves way for the next government.

The president also needed to be assured that projects that will not be completed by 2022 will be given priority in the next government and also assure Mt Kenya regions that all leaders must be respected.

To follow up on Uhuru’s directive, Mt Kenya leaders hosted Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, to detail what his government will do to honour seven demands presented by Uhuru.

The meeting was attended by top Mt. Kenya leaders, including Amos Kimunya (MP Kipipiri), Kanini Kega (Kieni MP), Sabina Chege (Woman Rep Murang’a) and Maoka Maore (MP Igembe North).

The Kenyan DAILY POST