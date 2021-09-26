Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 26, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is hell-bent on ending animosity between his family and the Odinga dynasty.

This is why he has already made up his mind on who he wants to leave behind as his successor.

According to sources, it is very clear that Uhuru wants ODM leader Raila Odinga to succeed him to end the bad blood between the Odingas and the Kenyattas.

Reports indicate that Uhuru has been doing all he can to prepare the way for Raila, whom he has been working with since their handshake in 2018.

Odinga and Kenyatta families have been on each other’s necks since the 60s and their rivalry has often resulted in political unrest.

“Uhuru is keen to pay back Raila perhaps for the truce or also use the opportunity to settle the two families’ long-standing political debts.

“The president and ODM leader have battled out in two contested elections where Raila insisted his victory was stolen,” said the source.

Uhuru is seen as having settled on the Odinga debt first, despite also having another one owed to KANU leader Gideon Moi, whose father, late Ex-President Daniel Moi, endorsed him for president in 2002.

Attempts to rally the OKA team, which is made up of Moi, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya behind Raila’s bid is the other proof that Uhuru wants Raila as the president.

Besides, there are attempts by Uhuru to enter into a political union with Raila, which clearly indicates that his plan is to transfer power to the veteran politician next year.

