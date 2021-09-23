Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka had every chance to betray former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in 2013 but he didn’t.

This was revealed by Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, who disclosed a secret deal that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, offered to the Wiper Leader in 2013.

Speaking yesterday, Kuria revealed that he was part of a team privately commissioned by Uhuru and Ruto to court Kalonzo to join them ahead of the hotly contested polls.

In part of the deal, President Uhuru offered the Wiper leader a third of the government share if he agreed to join his side with DP Ruto.

“Did you know Uhuru Kenyatta offered Kalonzo a third of government in 2013 which was not even commensurate with what he was bringing on the table,” stated Kuria.

The Gatundu South MP said that Kalonzo turned down the deal and instead joined the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), an alliance between his party and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) under the leadership of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Under the CORD banner, Odinga was the presidential candidate while Kalonzo was the running mate.

Justifying the move to approach Kalonzo, Kuria stated that every region is pushing to have representation in government.

