Monday, September 20, 2021 – An autopsy report conducted at the Nakuru Municipal mortuary to ascertain the cause of death of two babies, who were allegedly killed by their father, who is a prominent doctor in Nakuru, has been declared inconclusive.

The father was taken in for questioning over the death of the two kids, aged five and three.

He was accused of injecting the babies with a chemical, before attempting suicide.

Speaking to journalists at the morgue, Nakuru West DCIO, Stephen Ambani, stated that the postmortem could not reveal the cause of death of the duo.

“We have engaged a pathologist for purposes of identifying the cause of the death.

“We haven’t been able to pinpoint the actual cause. Samples have been collected from the two bodies for toxicology investigations.”

“There were no physical injuries on the bodies of the two children.

“It is not yet clear how the doctor administered the chemicals.

“We shall have the process expedited so as to assist the family, which has been greatly shocked by the incident,” the detective stated.

His statement contradicted that of Nakuru County Police Commander, Beatrice Kiraguri, who had indicated that the man could have killed his children using the knife that was found in the girl’s bedroom.

