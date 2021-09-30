Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto seems to be scared of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s recent forays in Mt. Kenya region ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Raila toured the Mt. Kenya region last week and received a thunderous welcome to the utter surprise of Deputy President William Ruto.

So popular is Raila becoming among the Kikuyus that Mt. Kenya billionaires, under the auspice of Mount Kenya Foundation, on Tuesday, endorsed him for president come 2022.

Raila’s endorsement by the Kikuyu tycoons has not gone down well with Ruto.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto castigated the meeting, claiming that it is only the elite from the region who were invited.

He added that individuals in the meeting were only there to protect their interests.

“When you arrange a meeting with the wealthy so that the government can protect their wealth that is good.”

“However, if we hold a meeting so that those who are lower so that the government can help them create wealth, then it is also good,” the DP remarked.

