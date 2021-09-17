Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 17, 2021 – Billionaire Jimi Wanjigi’s tour in Homa Bay County turned chaotic after youths from the area demanded entry into the contained meeting.

The rowdy youths forced their way into the meeting to the utter surprise of Wanjigi, who was on the campaign trail to convince former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s supporters to back his bid for ODM presidential ticket to face Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

Efforts by organizers to keep the chaotic crowd orderly bore no fruits as they overpowered them and forced their way into the venue that was already full of ODM delegates.

Organizers could not uphold guidelines by the Ministry of Health due to the chaos that ensued after the young people forced their way to be part of the meeting.

Wanjigi is in Raila’s backyard to popularise his presidential bid and mobilise residents to register as members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The presidential hopeful was met by an enthusiastic crowd and delegates who promised to back his bid for State House.

On his part, Wanjigi called for unity of the Nyanza people and the Mt Kenya region, noting that the two had played a major role in the liberation of the country.

“We are here in the great lake city of Kisumu. Over the next couple of days, we will have extensive discussions with leaders from this region on how to forge a better future for the people,” Wanjigi stated.

