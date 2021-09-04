Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 4, 2021 – Slain Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno’s mother, Melida Auma, yesterday announced that she had ditched former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM for Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA in a move that has surprised many, considering that the man who murdered her daughter, Migori Governor Okoth Obado, is a close friend of Ruto.

Speaking to journalists, Auma defended her move to join her daughter’s killer’s friend, stating that she will let the court decide and serve justice to the family.

However, she vowed to keep seeking justice for her slain daughter who was murdered and her body dumped in a forest.

“My stand on the search for justice for my daughter is still on. All suspects should argue their cases in court. My political ambitions and the legal system are two different things,” she stated.

Already, six witnesses, among them pathologist Dr. Oduor and government analyst Kimani Mungai have given evidence in the case before Justice Cecilia Githua.

The body of the second-year Medical Records and Information student was found dumped in a thicket in Oyugis in Homa Bay in September 2018, a day after she was abducted.

It had seven stab wounds, including two under the left ear, according to chief pathologist Johansen Oduor.

Obado and his accomplices are among the prime suspects in the murder of Sharon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST