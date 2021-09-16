Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Citizen Digital has responded to complaints by Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, over a video that was shared by the media house purporting the lawmaker was in Sabina Joy brothel during a Senate session.

Taking to its Twitter pages on Thursday, Citizen Digital offered an apology to Senator Kang’ata after he raised the issue on the floor of the Senate.

The media house acknowledged it had shared a manipulated video and went ahead to offer an apology and shared the correct version of the House proceedings.

In the new and original video, the manipulated background voice in the earlier clip had been removed.

“We apologize for sharing a video purported to be from a Senate session where Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, was alleged to have logged in from a bar.”

“We have since established that the video had been manipulated. Here is the real video,” Citizen Digital wrote while sharing the original video.

The apology by Citizen Digital comes hours after K24 and The Star also apologised to the Senator.

Kang’ata had vowed to sue Citizen Digital, The Star Newspaper, Kameme FM, and K24 if they don’t apologize to him for sharing the fake video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST