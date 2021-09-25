Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 25, 2021 – An autopsy conducted on the late doctor James Gakara at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital Mortuary on Friday has revealed the cause of his death.

According to the autopsy report, Dr. Gakara ingested an unknown substance that later killed him.

Gakara is accused of killing two of his children by injecting them with an unknown chemical substance, before attempting suicide.

He was found by police officers at the scene and rushed to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital, where he died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

Speaking to the media, Government pathologist Dr. Titus Ngulungu disclosed that there were traces of drugs in his system.

He, however, did not establish whether Gakara ingested the drugs himself or someone gave them to him.

The pathologist revealed that some organs and tissues from his body had been taken to the government chemist to establish whether there was another poisonous substance.

“I am of the opinion that the cause of death was the foreign substance found in Dr. Gakara’s body…”

“Let it be known that we cannot give the time the results will be out but the family may continue with burial arrangements in the meantime,” he stated.

A prick was also detected on both hands of the deceased during the post-mortem.

“We are trying to establish whether he got the pricks before going to hospital or after,” the pathologist stated.

