Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 05 September 2021 – There was drama outside a church in Kieni after youths allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Party (UDA) exchanged kicks and blows over cash handouts.

The youths had been hired by Ruto’s men to attend the church function and escort his motorcade with motorbikes.

After the function, the hired youths caused ugly scenes outside the church while fighting over cash.

Every youth wanted a share of the money that Ruto donated through his allies, leading to a confrontation.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.