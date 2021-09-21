Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 September 2021 – Parents will be forced to dig deeper into their pockets after the University of Nairobi Administration increased hostel fees from Sh 3,000 to 18,000 per semester.

A concerned student shares photos showing the sorry state of the hostels and wondered why the administration is increasing accommodation fees by 600 percent, yet students live in deplorable conditions.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.