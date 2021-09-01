Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has acquired immense wealth going by the revelations made by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security, Matiang’i disclosed that Ruto has at least 257 police officers attached to him in various offices, farms and residences.

“We have not downgraded the security of the deputy. The rearrangement was done by the IG. It is considered in order,” Matiang’i said.

Matiangi further tabled a list of properties that Ruto owns that are guarded by police officers drawn from the General Service Unit(GSU), Prison Service, and Regular Police.

The CS said Kitengela Gas has six officers, Weston Hotel has four officers while Murumbi Farm has six officers.

Matiangi also listed ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch has six officers, Dolphin Hotel in Mombasa has six, Mata Farm has six and the DP’s private residence in Elgon View Eldoret has four.

Mutara Farm is a 15000-acre farm while Mata Farm is 2537 acres. Murumbi Farm is 395 acres.

Here is a summary of properties owned by Ruto who claims to be a ‘hustler’.

