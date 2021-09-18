Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 18, 2021 – Billionaire businessman-cum-politician, Jimmy Wanjigi, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto of turning against him even after getting them out of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

According to the ODM billionaire, who is also a friend to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, he used his own money to get Uhuru and Ruto out of ICC before and after they assumed the presidency in 2013 only for them to turn against him

“Uhuru came to my house in 2010 accompanied by William Ruto, they told me ‘we know you are a strategist, please, we are being prosecuted by the whites, help us,” Jimmy Wanjigi said.

The ODM presidential aspirant said Uhuru gave him four reasons why he needed his help in getting him and Ruto from the shackles of the ICC.

“He said; 1. The name of his father had been ruined because he (Uhuru) had helped his people not to be killed (during the 2007/08 post-election violence.

2. He said his (Uhuru’s) name will disappear, should he be convicted of crimes against humanity by ICC.

3. He feared the name of his children would disappear upon conviction and lastly he said if he will be jailed, his money would disappear,” narrated Wanjigi.

Jimmy Wanjigi explained that he listened to Uhuru’s plea and promised to offer him financial support to get off the ICC hook.

“But I told President Uhuru one thing, should you be jailed by ICC, all the Mt Kenya region people shall be considered murderers… and I do not want the people known as freedom fighters to be referred to as murderers,” Wanjigi went on.

A year after he helped the duo out of ICC, Wanjigi said they turned against him using state agencies like Kenya Revenue Authority to frustrate him.

It is for this reason that he opted to link up with Raila Odinga in the 2017 General Election.

