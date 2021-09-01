Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is currently the man of the moment after Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, disclosed information on his security detail.

Matiang’i, who appeared before the National Assembly’s National Security Committee on Wednesday, said the DP, who had complained about his security detail last week, is always guarded by 257 security officers derived from General Service Unit (GSU), Prison Service and regular police.

“Apart from the 74 presidential escort security officers assigned to DP, he has many other security personnel provided to him in total numbering to 257. We have provided sufficient security to the holder of the office of the Deputy President,” Matiang’i told the committee.

Many Kenyans were shocked to learn the high number of security officers assigned to the DP with many mocking him for complaining about his security detail yet he has a ‘full military barrack’ at his disposal.

As Ruto’s security talk continues to hit Kenyan political airwaves, fresh details have emerged over the number of security officers assigned to his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Apart from his personal bodyguards from the elite Reece unit in Ruiru, Uhuru’s properties are protected by 840 security officers also from GSU, Prison Service, regular police and even Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Uhuru, who is a billionaire in status, has a lot of properties across the country guarded by the state, thanks to poor Kenyan taxpayers.

Here is a list of properties allegedly owned by Uhuru and are guarded by police around the clock.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.