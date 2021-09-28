Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been on a campaign trail around the country with his most recent forays being in the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region.

Raila has been courting the mountain in a bid to get a share of the votes.

Despite having President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backing, the former premier has a string of billionaires behind him to ensure he wins the 2022 State House race.

With politics also being an expensive affair, one needs the backing of individuals with deep pockets to finance the campaigns.

In Raila’s corner is one architect billionaire Lee Karuri, who is a double blessing for Baba as he not only has the money but also can influence.

Karuri is the man behind Raila’s recent meetings in Laikipia which have culminated in the former premier holding public rallies with a decent attendance in small towns in Mt. Kenya.

Karuri is a businessman whose investments are mainly in the real estate industry owing to his architectural background.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) advisor, is a holder of a degree in architecture from the University of Nairobi.

He is the Chairman of Resorts and Cities and has interests in Longonot Gate, Migaa Golf Estates, Makuyu Ridge Resort Cities, among others.

However, apart from his successful businesses, the KEPSA Chair also has interests in politics and is a known master lobbyist. He was an advisor to retired President Mwai Kibaki.

Karuri is a gem to any politician and is now in Odinga’s corner.

The Kenyan DAILY POST