Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Former Molo MP, Njenga Mungai, has revealed the dangerous thing that Deputy President William Ruto had planned before President Uhuru Kenyatta embraced the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, through the famous ‘handshake’ in 2018.

Speaking at Safari Park on Friday when Raila was meeting Mt Kenya businessmen and opinion shapers, Njenga said before the handshake, Ruto had marshaled a huge number of MPs to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The veteran lawmaker said that Ruto, with assistance from members of civil society, was secretly planning to impeach the Head of State through the vote of no confidence in Parliament.

The former legislator added that the DP wanted the president out before his term ends and it is Raila Odinga who rescued him through the handshake.

“Let me tell you the truth, those (DP Ruto and his allies) people nearly removed the president through the vote of no confidence, and it is Raila who came in through a handshake and saved him,” Njenga said.

