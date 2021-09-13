Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has announced an imminent Cabinet reshuffle intended to bring on board technocrats and some of Raila Odinga’s allies in the government.

Itumbi, in a post on social media, said among those to be axed is Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, over his dismal performance as the man in charge of the treasury.

He said the man who will replace Yatani is a billionaire and renowned wheeler-dealer, John Ngumi.

Commonly known by his peers as JDN, Ngumi is currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Pipeline Company.

He is also the immediate former Chairman of Kenya Pipeline Corporation Board and has chaired the Board of Konza Technopolis Development Authority.

Reacting to Itumbi’s hint, renowned blogger and social media activist, Rober Alai, vowed to run naked if one Ngumi is appointed a Cabinet Secretary, saying the man is irredeemably corrupt.

“If Ngumi is appointed a CS though, I will now run bila ngotha.

“Haki, that man is super corrupt. Super corrupt,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

Ngumi is a close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST