Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – Flamboyant businessman and Presidential hopeful, Jimmy Wanjigi, hosted comedian Eric Omondi at his palatial Muthaiga residence where they had a candid talk on his manifesto.

Wanjigi has been banking on Eric Omondi’s popularity to woo the youth.

Eric shared a video and showered praises to Jimmy Wanjigi, saying he is the future of this country.

“This Morning I had breakfast and a very long and deep Conversation with the next PRESIDENT of KENYA His Excellency Jimi Wanjigi at his Residence.

“He clearly shared with me his VISION and PLANS for this NATION. Everything that Jimi has ever touched has always turned into PURE GOLD!!!

“As the most successful businessman in Kenya, his Agenda is to ensure KENYANS and KENYA come out of Debt, to ensure more resources and money in the pockets of Wanainchi,” part of Eric Omondi’s post read.

Netizens were stunned after seeing Wanjigi’s palatial home in Muthaiga.

Some even said that it looks better than State House.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.