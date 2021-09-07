Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 7, 2021 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has detailed how Deputy President William Ruto has been blackmailing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a detailed press statement yesterday, Tuju said that Ruto started his blackmail games in 2013, right after they were elected for their first term in office.

According to Tuju, Ruto demanded to have half control of the Cabinet and some senior government appointments based on ethnicity to which Uhuru agreed.

“From when the Deputy President took office in 2013, he demanded half the Cabinet and there the rain started beating us.”

“His proposals were too biased ethnically and it left the president with no options but to work with the remaining half to accommodate the rest of Kenya,” read part of Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju’s statement.

He further explained that DP William Ruto would blackmail Uhuru in their first term while claiming to have the numbers in both National Assembly and Senate.

Tuju termed Ruto’s blackmailing behavior as selfishness and greed of the highest order.

“It is an open political secret that in the first term of this presidency, Ruto possessed some political blackmail stock options that he used to his great personal advantage,” he said.

As a result of this and many others, Uhuru has initiated a process to kick Ruto out of the Jubilee Party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST