Monday, September 20, 2021 – A prominent Murang’a County politician has criticised former Nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, for attacking former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking over the weekend, Murang’a County gubernatorial aspirant, Peter Mwangi, commonly known as PMK, revealed how the former Premier saved Mwaura from the jaws of death when he nominated him as ODM MP to represent people with disabilities.

Mwangi said Mwaura, who is an albino, would have been sacrificed by Tanzanian witches, who perform rituals from the skins of albino people.

“Raila Odinga rescued Isaac Mwaura from poverty and Tanzania cruel, heartless and cold-blooded witches.

“Today the same Mwaura moves from one station to the other calling Baba a witch and useless man,” Mwangi said.

Mwangi also castigated Deputy President William Ruto and his allies for attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta, urging them to give the Head of State the respect he deserves.

“I want to urge DP Ruto and his men to respect the President because he is a symbol of national unity,” the politician said.

