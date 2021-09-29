Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – Kenyatta University Don, Prof Edward Kisiangani, has blasted Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga, following his endorsement by Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF) members.

In a ceremony held at Safari Park Hotel on Tuesday, Mt Kenya tycoons led by Royal Media Services (RMS) Founder, SK Macharia, endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Commenting on Twitter after endorsement, Kisiangani, who is among scholars advising Deputy President William Ruto, poured cold water on Raila’s endorsement, saying he was endorsed by billionaires who stay in Nairobi and they have no support at the grassroots level.

“Raila Odinga is perfectly in order to seek endorsement from the Mt Kenya tycoons for 2022.

“The only challenge these tycoons cannot even convince their employees to vote for RAO.

“There aren’t enough votes in Runda and Muthaiga to make one President!.” Kisiangani, who is also a seasoned political analyst, wrote on his social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST