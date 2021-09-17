Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 17, 2021 – Governors have come up with a well-choreographed scheme that will see them and their wives enjoy hefty retirement perks.

Through the County Assemblies forum, the governors have submitted a Bill proposing to pay retiring county governors, their deputies, speakers and MCAs lucrative perks even after they exit the office.

The forum is banking on the County Assemblies to approve the Bill so that the retired officials would get their perks from the county coffers.

According to the Bill they have allocated to retiring governors a lump sum of one-year salary, which with the current payout of Ksh924000 per month brings the total pay to Ksh11.1 million.

In addition, they have proposed a monthly pension of 80% of Ksh924,000 which amounts to Ksh739,200 for the rest of their lives. Upon demise, their spouses receive 50% of the monthly pension.

For retired Deputy Governors, the Bill proposes a lump sum payout of Ksh7.45 million a year that is from their current monthly salary of Ksh621,250.

On top of that, they are pushing to be entitled to a monthly pension at 60% that is equivalent to ksh372,750 for the rest of their lives, upon demise, their spouses are entitled to enjoy 50% monthly pension.

Retiring speakers of county assemblies are proposed to receive a lump sum pay of Ksh3.1 million a year from the current monthly pay of Ksh259,875.

Additionally, the forum that consists of speakers drawn from the 47 counties is proposing their retiring colleagues receive a monthly pension rated at 60% bringing their take-home pay to Ksh155,925 for the rest of their lives. Upon demise, their spouses get 50% of their monthly pension.

For the Ward Representatives, they are pushing to take home a lump sum pay of Ksh1.7 million from their current monthly salary of Ksh144,375.

MCA who have already served for 2 terms are pushing to have medical covers and source of funds drawn from the County Revenue Fund.

Also, the Bill proposes that retiring governors, deputy governors, speakers, and MCAs receive a 3000 CC vehicle fueled by the county at a rate of Ksh92,400.

They also demand one personal assistant and one housekeeper for the rest of their lives.

Their spouses in the Bill are entitled to full medical covers.

