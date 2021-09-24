Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 24, 2021 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF), under the stewardship of Nick Mwendwa, has parted ways with yet another sponsor, betting firm Odibets, two months after severing links with another sponsor.

This is after it emerged that FKF was not being honest with its dealings, with reports emerging that Odibets decided to walk away from the sponsorship deal after Nick Mwendwa failed to account for the monies he has been receiving from sponsors to develop football from the grassroots.

According to sources, Odibets kept their end of the bargain but the Nick Mwendwa-led federation has not been transparent.

The source revealed that sponsors even paid FKF millions to support local football during the Covid-19 pandemic but all the funds ended up in the pockets of a few cronies of Mwendwa since no activity was taking place on that front.

“We are talking of millions of shillings we have handed to FKF as part of our partnership to promote football in the grassroots, but we are not seeing anything on the ground,” said one of the sponsors who opted out of the partnership with FKF.

The Kenyan DAILY POST