The Lamu County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions as per Sections 59 of the County Governments Act.
SECRETARIAL STUDIES, J/G ‘G’ LCPSB/ADV/2021/40 (1 POST)
Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade an officer must:
- Be a Kenyan Citizen;
- Have Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E) certificate;
- The following qualifications from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC);
- Typewriting II (minimum 40 w.p.m) / Computerised Document Processing II Business English I / Communications I
- Office Practice I
- Commerce I; and 22 OR Grade Test II in secretarial studies; and iv. Have certificate in Computer Applications
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:
- Typing from manuscripts;
- Processing data;
- Operating office equipment;
- Ensuring security of office equipment, documents and records;
- Attending to visitors / clients;
- Handling telephone calls and appointments; and
- Undertaking other secretarial duties that may be assigned.
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates should download and dully fill job application form provided on our website www.lamu.go.ke / www.lamu-cpsb.org. together with required documents and send to:
The Secretary
Lamu County Public Service Board
P. O. Box 536-80500
Lamu.
Applicants must attach photocopies of the following documents:
- National Identity Card;
- Academic & Professional Certificates and Testimonials;
- Copies of clearance certificates from:
- Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);
- Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
- Criminal Investigation Department (CID);
- Ethics and Anti – Corruption Commission (EACC); and
- Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and respective professional
- Any other relevant supporting
- Important information
- The applications should reach the County Public Service Board on or before 8th October 2021
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
- Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification
- Youth, Women and persons with special needs are encouraged to apply.
