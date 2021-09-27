Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

The Lamu County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions as per Sections 59 of the County Governments Act.

SECRETARIAL STUDIES, J/G ‘G’ LCPSB/ADV/2021/40 (1 POST)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade an officer must:

  • Be a Kenyan Citizen;
  • Have Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E) certificate;
  • The following qualifications from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC);
  • Typewriting II (minimum 40 w.p.m) / Computerised Document Processing II Business English I / Communications I
  • Office Practice I
  • Commerce I; and 22 OR Grade Test II in secretarial studies; and iv. Have certificate in Computer Applications

 Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:

  • Typing from manuscripts;
  • Processing data;
  • Operating office equipment;
  • Ensuring security of office equipment, documents and records;
  • Attending to visitors / clients;
  • Handling telephone calls and appointments; and
  • Undertaking other secretarial duties that may be assigned.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download and dully fill job application form provided on our website www.lamu.go.ke / www.lamu-cpsb.org. together with required documents and send to:

The Secretary

Lamu County Public Service Board

P. O. Box 536-80500

Lamu.

Applicants must attach photocopies of the following documents:

  • National Identity Card;
  • Academic & Professional Certificates and Testimonials;
  • Copies of clearance certificates from:
    • Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);
    • Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
    • Criminal Investigation Department (CID);
    • Ethics and Anti – Corruption Commission (EACC); and
    • Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and respective professional
  • Any other relevant supporting
  • Important information
  • The applications should reach the County Public Service Board on or   before 8th October 2021
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
  • Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification
  • Youth, Women and persons with special needs are encouraged to apply.

