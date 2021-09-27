Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Lamu County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions as per Sections 59 of the County Governments Act.

SECRETARIAL STUDIES, J/G ‘G’ LCPSB/ADV/2021/40 (1 POST)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade an officer must:

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Have Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E) certificate;

The following qualifications from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC);

Typewriting II (minimum 40 w.p.m) / Computerised Document Processing II Business English I / Communications I

Office Practice I

Commerce I; and 22 OR Grade Test II in secretarial studies; and iv. Have certificate in Computer Applications

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:

Typing from manuscripts;

Processing data;

Operating office equipment;

Ensuring security of office equipment, documents and records;

Attending to visitors / clients;

Handling telephone calls and appointments; and

Undertaking other secretarial duties that may be assigned.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download and dully fill job application form provided on our website www.lamu.go.ke / www.lamu-cpsb.org. together with required documents and send to:

The Secretary

Lamu County Public Service Board

P. O. Box 536-80500

Lamu.

Applicants must attach photocopies of the following documents:

National Identity Card;

Academic & Professional Certificates and Testimonials;

Copies of clearance certificates from: Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); Criminal Investigation Department (CID); Ethics and Anti – Corruption Commission (EACC); and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and respective professional

Any other relevant supporting

Important information

The applications should reach the County Public Service Board on or before 8th October 2021

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Youth, Women and persons with special needs are encouraged to apply.