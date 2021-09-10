Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Sauti Sol’s lead singer, Bien, says his wife, Chiki, is free to see other men

Speaking in an interview, Bien clarified that he and his wife are not in an open marriage, where one partner is allowed to sleep with another person.

However, his wife is free to meet her crush and even if they are tempted to have sex, it won’t break his marriage.

Bien said he doesn’t own his wife and that is why she is free to do whatever pleases her.

“Let’s say I am married to Chiki for 30/40 years. I am not expecting that am the only dude she will be with.”

“If she goes and meets the crush of her life, jibambe babe.”

“I am not in an open relationship. All am saying is that during such a time the deal-breaker won’t be sex.”

“No one person can own a human being, I don’t own my wife.”

“She is her own woman,” he said.

