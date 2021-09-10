Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – A Kenyan economist, who is an adviser to Saudi Arabia Central Bank, has revealed the man who should succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is supposed to retire next year.

In a tweet, Economist Mohamed Welihye, who is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said the man who should succeed Uhuru should be brave and able to negotiate with world leaders on matters of the economy since the country’s economy is and will be on the doldrums.

Welihye said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga whom he referred to as Baba is the only presidential candidate with political, social and economic courage and audacity to do that.

“The next president will find an almost empty treasury. Loan moratorium extended to Dec 2021 & usually outgoing govts do everything possible not to default during their time in office. Kenyans would need a BRAVE leader who would be able to negotiate with the world. That is BABA,” Welihye stated on his Twitter page on Friday.

