Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has slammed Deputy President William Ruto for purporting that God stopped the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because it was a bad document.

But according to Raila, BBI was stopped by Satan, who did not want the people of Kenya to get equal distribution of resources as proposed in the bill.

“I have heard some people saying that BBI was stopped by God, which is not true.”

“Satan is the one who stopped the report because it was a good document, and Satan is the one who always doesn’t want good things to happen to people,” Raila said.

The ODM leader asserted that through the BBI bill, counties were going to get more resources to spur economic growth and infrastructure development across the country.

Raila’s statement was a direct response to Ruto, who has been attributing the downfall of the bill to God’s intervention.

“The downfall of BBI is a reminder for those of us in authority that we cannot use the power we have for selfish reasons to benefit those who already have positions to the disadvantage of millions of citizens who are desperate.”

“God is reminding us that before we think about our positions and what is important for us as leaders, we must first think about ordinary people,” said Ruto after the ruling.

On Friday, August 20, a seven-judge Court of Appeal bench sealed the fate of the constitutional amendment process after declaring it unconstitutional.

The Kenyan DAILY POST