Saturday, 25 September 2021 – A middle-aged man has committed suicide in Kahawa Wendani after tarmacking for long without getting a job.

The deceased man identified as Kennedy Njoka scored an A- in KCSE and proceeded to the University where he pursued an engineering course.

However, he failed to get a job after graduating despite being a bright student, prompting him to end his life after falling into depression.

Kennedy’s lifeless body was found hanging on the roof at his rented mabati house.

Shockingly, his father instructed his body to be thrown to dogs when he was informed of his death.

Facebook blogger Derrick Mbugua broke the sad news on social media.

Here are photos of the deceased young man and some of the academic certificates recovered from his house that prove he was a bright student.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.