Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021– Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, and Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, have threatened to dump President Uhuru Kenyatta if he forms a coalition with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga.

Uhuru and Raila, through their proxies, are at an advanced stage in forming a coalition ahead of the 2022 presidential duel.

But speaking separately on Sunday, Sabina and Kega dismissed the coalition saying the move must be ratified by Jubilee Party‘s National Executive Council (NEC).

Kega said any discussions on the 2022 succession politics must be done after the Jubilee party has been rebranded and its top party leaders changed.

“There has to change, a total overhaul of Jubilee for us to survive. We are not saying that the officers who have been there have not performed.

“They did their part for four years and it’s high time that we injected fresh leadership into Jubilee,” Kega said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST