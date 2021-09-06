Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto could be in deep trouble with the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta after admitting publicly to owning a vast empire worth billions of shillings.

Speaking in Nairobi today, Uhuru, through Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju, questioned Ruto’s source of income and his tax payments on his properties.

According to Tuju, Ruto publicly declared that he was worth Sh100 million in 2015, but after only seven years as the DP, he has acquired assets like choppers, hotels, and land worth billions of shillings, all while studying for his Ph.D.

He called on the Kenya Revenue Authority to investigate the source of Ruto’s wealth and determine if he has been evading tax.

“With an income of Sh1.5 million a day … the only thing left is to show us the figures with respect to his very big payment to the Kenya Revenue Authority; otherwise there will be trouble,” Tuju said.

Tuju went on to add that Ruto made strides in business while running an empire and carrying the heavy burden of working as DP and attending presidential campaigns.

“He has been more generous than Safaricom and some other blue-chip companies,” Tuju said.

He said while the exact average of what the DP is said to own may be debatable, he has accepted the ownership of at least 3,600 acres, while most of the Hustler nation citizens are only dreaming to own 0.2 acres.

The Kenyan DAILY POST