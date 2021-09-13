Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s son, Nick, raised eyebrows over the weekend after a video of him receiving a gift from a male friend went viral.

In the trending video that caused murmurs online, Nick is seen seated at a dinner table as a white man puts a golden chain on his neck.

Rumours started circulating online that the white man in the trending video is Nick Ruto’s gay partner.

However, the DP’s son has rubbished the rumours and said that the white man is just a friend.

He was gifting him the golden chain on his birthday.

“Build your circle and celebrate each other. If you can, gift your friends the best you can on their special occasions like Birthdays, Anniversaries, weddings e.t.c.

This will help you understand the value of friendship and comprehend that gifting a friend of the same or Opposite gender does NOT amount to a sexual/erotic relationship.

“Thank you all for your Birthday wishes and gifts,” he wrote.

Here’s the trending video of Nick and his mzungu friend that caused a heated debate online.

