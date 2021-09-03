Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 3, 2021 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to return the land his father late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta stole in 1963.

Immediately after Kenya gained independence in 1963, the colonial government signed a deal with Jomo Kenyatta’s government to allocate all Mau Mau fighters with huge tracts of land that had been initially occupied by white settlers.

However, instead of allocating the land to Mau Mau, Mzee Kenyatta allocated the land to himself and his family, which is allegedly the largest landowners in the country.

The Kenyatta family has land equivalent to the entire Nyanza region.

Speaking on Thursday, Gachagua who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto urged Uhuru to return the land his father stole from Mau Mau in the 1960s.

“We urge the President to do the honourable thing and return over 500,000 acres of land his father stole from Mau Mau fighters,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST