Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s miseries have deepened after his ex-wife, Maryanne Kitany, joined the case in which the senator is accused of attempted rape of a married woman in Nanyuki.

Kitany moved to court yesterday seeking the dismissal of a case by Linturi, where he sought to block his arrest and prosecution for attempted to rape a woman at a hotel in Nanyuki.

In court documents submitted on Tuesday, Ms. Kitany, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Director of Public Prosecutions accused Senator Linturi of using the case to delay the administration of justice.

According to Kitany, Linturi’s petition to block his arrest and prosecution is not warranted since no charges have been approved against him.

She argues that the case is a ploy by the senator to delay their divorce proceedings at a separate court.

“Linturi is not entitled to the orders sought because the application has no merits.”

“His application is a mere afterthought and merely meant to embarrass, drag and delay hearing and determination of the petition (on commercial disputes).”

“Grounds upon which his application is based are speculative hence unjust and unenforceable,” Kitany said.

Linturi, who is among Deputy President William Ruto’s allies, moved to court last month seeking to block the police from arresting and prosecuting him over an alleged attempted rape case.

The senator is alleged to have entered a couple’s hotel room when the husband was out and reportedly attempted to rape the wife.

