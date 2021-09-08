Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 8, 2021 – Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa, has accused Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i of threatening him.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Ichung’wa, who is among the ardent followers of Deputy President William Ruto, said Matiang’i sent him a threatening WhatsApp message and later blocked him.

Terming Matiang’i as “Ruaraka Land Thief” the outspoken legislator urged the no-nonsense CS to unblock him so that he can respond to him.

“Now @OleItumbi pls ask the #Ruaraka_land_thief not to be a coward to send me insulting texts on WhatsApp then block me 2 avoid a response. Pls, I need 2 respond to him for him to gerrit we don’t buy fear from thieves.

“Ask him to unblock or if we can share a screenshot of the messages?” Ichung’wa wrote on his Twitter page.

Ichung’wa is among many Mt Kenya MPs who are being hunted by state agents for supporting DP Ruto.

Others are Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Kandara MP Alice Wahome.

The Kenyan DAILY POST