Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 24, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto may have to think outside the box if he wants to cement his influence in Mt. Kenya, especially in Murang’a County.

This is after the latest opinion poll indicated that his candidate and Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, will lose in the Murang’a gubernatorial race come 2022.

According to the poll by Mizani Africa, former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau, stands a better chance in the Murang’a gubernatorial race than Kang’ata.

The Murang’a residents prefer to have Jamleck as their governor and not political heavyweights such as Irungu Kang’ata, Woman Rep Sabina Chege, and devolution PS Irungu Nyakera.

Here is a list of the most preferred candidates in their order as highlighted by Mizani Africa.

Jamleck Kamau. Irungu Kang’ata Sabina Chege Moses Mwangi Irungu Wairagu Irungu Nyakera Stanely Kamau Joshua Toro Henry Gate

In 2017, Jamleck Kamau lost to the incumbent Mwangi wa Iria during the Jubilee Party nominations.

After his loss, Jamleck vowed to remain a strong member of the Jubilee Party.

However, the former Kigumo MP has shown signs of decamping to Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

In a meeting with grassroots leaders from Kandara Constituency on September 16, William Ruto challenged Jamleck Kamau to come out and declare his support for the hustler nation.

According to Ruto, Jamleck was among a group of Mt Kenya leaders who protested his perceived endorsement of Irungu Kang’ata for the Murang’a gubernatorial race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST