Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Senators from across the political divide have defended Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata over a fake embarrassing video that was circulating on social media platforms indicating that he was in the infamous Sabina Joy brothel.

Kang’ata raised a request for a statement and lodged a complaint against media houses over the video, which he stated was altered and manipulated to create the impression that he was in a bar.

The senator stated that he does not drink since it is against his Catholic faith.

He called out media houses that shared the false video and accused four media houses of flouting the House Standing Orders.

Addressing the Senate session yesterday, Kang’ata asked Speaker Ken Lusaka to take serious action against the four media houses.

“That manipulation if it stayed on social media, maybe that would be understandable but it was picked up by the mainstream media outlets, which have a representation here in this Parliament.”

“They come to Parliament, they record and they get access to public facilities. The following media stations are: Citizen TV, The Star Online, K24, and Kameme FM,” Kang’ata stated.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo also called for the punishment of the media houses that publicized the fake video and asked the Speaker to request KBC to share the actual footage.

He demanded action be taken, adding that the person who manipulated the video did not just paint a bad picture of Kang’ata but violated the good standing of the House of the Senate.

On his part, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula castigated the media houses who shared the video and also rebuked one of the publications that claimed that the Speaker overheard a member saying that the Murang’a senator was in a bar.

“Mr. Speaker, Sabina Joy is not just a bar. It is a place of sin and for years it has been a dirty place.

“For the media to pick that kind of gutter reporting and associate the place and malign him is something we must all condemn,” Wetangula stated.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot also added his voice to the debate and called out the media over its coverage of news especially during this electioneering period.

