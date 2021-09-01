Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – One of the key lieutenants of Deputy President William Ruto has fumed after Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, revealed that that the second in command is guarded by 257 police officers.

Appearing on Wednesday before the National Assembly National Security Committee, Matiang’i said the DP is in fact the second most guarded individual after President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Apart from the 74 presidential escort security officers assigned to DP, he has many other security personnel provided to him in total numbering to 257. We have provided sufficient security to the holder of the office of the Deputy President,” Matiang’i stated.

However, reacting to the revelations, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot urged Matiang’i to go further and table a list of top officials who are protected by police officers.

He further said Matiang’i should also tell Kenyans the list of dead people who are protected by police officers.

“The unintended consequence of the not so intelligent revelations by @FredMatiangi will be beneficial to the Republic.

“This is a very much welcome debate. Let’s have a list of all property owned by the VVIP’s and the police officers deployed to guard them including the dead,” Cheruiyot wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST