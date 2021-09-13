Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – The ongoing clashes in Laikipia County that have claimed at least 10 lives may be a plot by President Uhuru Kenyatta to postpone the 2022 General Election to extend his term.

This was revealed by UDA Party member and Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Pastor Gerald Bitok.

According to Bitok, the deadly clashes in Laikipia, which have seen Uhuru Kenyatta not only impose a curfew through its security agencies but also conduct an intense security operation through the Interior Ministry, has the government fingerprints all over it.

He noted that Uhuru may have triggered the violence to find an excuse to postpone next year’s election, which is scheduled for August 9.

And to get his message home, Bitok stated that the only circumstance under which an election can be postponed is if the country is in a state of war, and thus connecting the Laikipia situation.

At the same time, Bitok blamed Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i for the deadly violence in Laikipia, saying the CS was obsessed with making Deputy President William Ruto’s life a living hell instead of doing his job.

