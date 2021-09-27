Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 27, 2021 – Former National Assembly Majority Leader and Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has come clean regarding mega corruption scandals in the Jubilee government since 2013.

Speaking during an interview, Duale, who is one of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies, accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of being corrupt to the core.

He revealed how Uhuru used him and Deputy President William Ruto to defend corruption in broad daylight while Kenyans were hurting.

He mentioned Eurobond fraud, Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), National Youth Service (NYS), and Afya House as among the corruption scandals that were bred in Jubilee under Uhuru’s watch.

According to Duale, Uhuru used him and Ruto to defend the corruption scandals; something he is now ashamed of.

Duale’s admission of the mega corruption in Uhuru’s government now vindicates former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who had raised the alarm over the scandals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST