Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago appeared to give President Uhuru Kenyatta tips on how to exit power peacefully after what looks like a tumultuous reign.

Speaking on Friday last week, Mandago took a pointed dig at Uhuru, warning him against those in his inner circle, accusing them of being ‘political brokers’ who are hellbent on persecuting Deputy President William Ruto and stopping him from ascending to power for their own selfish gain.

“You are my friend, that’s why I am advising you.

“Those people frustrating you and giving you pressure are political brokers fighting for survival after your exit,” Mandago said, amid chuckles from the crowd.

While using Jubilee party boss Raphael Tuju and Vice Chairperson David Murathe as examples, Mandago asked Uhuru to set them free so that they start looking for new political partners to save them the agony of being overzealous to please him and in the process, he will have a peaceful exit.

“Murathe should go behind Raila and Tuju should decide whether he will go with Raila or Mudavadi as early as now.

“With that you can go home in peace,” Mandago remarked.

He urged Murathe, Tuju and the so-called political brokers to find room for themselves in other parties when they still have time because Uhuru has already started packing his belongings ready to exit the political stage.

According to Ruto’s governor, this time around, the people who will be in power are those who have never had the opportunity.

“Those who have been there will now be at the backbench and feel the pinch of being included or excluded in power distribution,” he remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST