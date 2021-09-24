Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 24, 2021 – Laikipia County Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, is currently the woman of the moment in Mt Kenya after she caused drama during a burial in Kieni, Nyeri County on Friday.

Waruguru was among political leaders who attended the burial of Gee Kiunjuri, nephew to former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Others were Narc-Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua, Kieni MP Kanini Kega, and Nyeri Woman representative, Rahab Mukami.

All the leaders mourned Gee as an industrious young man who was destined for greatness.

The politicians passed their messages of condolences and went further to call for the unity of Mt Kenya.

However, the drama started when Waruguru was given the mike to address the mourners.

Instead of sticking to the programme , Waruguru went hammer and tongs to Kiunjuri and Karua for their latest claim that Deputy President William Ruto is forcing them to dissolve their parties to join United Democratic Alliance(UDA).

“People should stop lying that they are being threatened to dissolve their parties.

“I don’t know why somebody should feel threatened if they believe that they have enough followers on the ground.

“Just market your party and ideas to the people and let them decide which route to follow. Ruto is just building his house.

“Build yours too and if you’re not comfortable just leave his camp. Competition ni competition roho safi,” Waruguru said amid claps from mourners.

Waruguru went ahead to say that if the so-called Mt Kenya unity will go against the will of the people, Ruto will still win the presidency because people have already decided.

The Kenyan DAILY POST