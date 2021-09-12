Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 12, 2021 – The ruling Jubilee Party has explained how Kenya’s Deputy President, William Ruto, will be kicked out of the party ahead of the 2022 General Election despite protests by the DP to stay put.

According to Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies will be meeting later this month to seal Ruto’s fate.

“The next National Management Committee will address that matter. We will then make an announcement,” Tuju said.

The former Rarieda Member of Parliament said the party is exploring several legal options to kick the deputy president out of the party, a landmark decision that will render him partyless unless he makes his membership in UDA official.

He said the Jubilee Party will be moving to the apex court to determine whether kicking out William Ruto would automatically see him lose the Deputy President seat.

“We will move to the Supreme Court to be advised on whether the Deputy President is tied with the Jubilee Party deputy leader,” he added.

It is no doubt that the relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy has deteriorated beyond repair.

Last month, Uhuru dared Ruto to resign if he is not pleased with the Jubilee Government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST