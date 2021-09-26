Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 26, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has poked holes in Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model, saying the model promotes poverty.

Speaking at Kisiriri, Narok North, on Saturday, during the burial of businessman Samuel Masikonde, Mudavadi said Ruto’s model does not offer practical solutions for the economy.

“How will the bottom-up model lower taxes so that prices of commodities come down and citizens have markets for farm produce?” Mudavadi said.

“The hustler politics played by the DP camp is a gimmick that glorifies poverty,” Mudavadi added.

The former Finance Minister said the country has a thriving economy that can ensure jobs are created for the youth.

He blamed the current state of the economy on corruption and ever-increasing national debt.

The ANC boss also called for political tolerance and peaceful campaigns in the run-up to the elections.

He said every Kenyan should be able to live and work in any part of the country without being threatened.

The Kenyan DAILY POST