Monday, September 27, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has debunked Deputy President William Ruto‘s Bottom-Up economic model, terming it handout economics whose intent is a quick fix and not a sustainable economic model that can propel the country to the next level.

Speaking in Mwingi on Saturday, Kalonzo, who attended the funeral of his former driver and his wife, said Ruto’s model is a gateway to poverty and discouraged Kenyans, especially youths from supporting it.

Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement Party Leader, also questioned Ruto’s wealth and urged him to explain to Kenyans where he gets all the money from.

He said the DP earns about Sh1.2 million as his state salary, yet the last time he was in Kitui he contributed around Sh10 million.

However, Ruto has previously revealed he makes Sh1.5 million a day from his Koitalel poultry farm. The farm is home to 200,000 chickens.

He also owns 400,000 shares of telecom giant Safaricom and a further 8,000 shares of Kenya Airways.

