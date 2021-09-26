Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, September 26, 2021 – Controversial Uasin Gishu blogger, Sosten Kipchumba, who blogs for Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga faction, escaped death by a whisker after he was abducted by unknown goons.
The vocal blogger was allegedly abducted by the goons and taken to a forest where he was beaten and abandoned.
He was rescued by a Good Samaritan who escorted him to a local police station, where he recorded a statement.
Kipchumba believes he was abducted and beaten because of his political affiliation.
Here are photos of the controversial blogger.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
