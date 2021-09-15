Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has come out to clear the air over reports doing rounds on social media that he addressed the Senate while in a bar on Tuesday.

The claims on social media insinuated that the outspoken Senator was at Sabina Joy, a popular brothel along Nairobi’s Moi Avenue.

But through his social media account, Kang’ata dispelled the claims as false, maintaining that he is a leader of high integrity and moral standards.

He blamed his political opponents for creating a fake background sound and attaching it to his address to the Senate with an aim of diverting attention from the issues he was raising.

He termed the voice insertion as fake, false, and malicious, further indicating that he has never taken alcohol in his life.

The William Ruto-allied politician argued that he was addressing the plight of Murang’a milk farmers, who are yet to be paid despite making deliveries to the county’s milk processing plant.

“Kieleweke bloggers – no single drop of alcohol has ever passed via my mouth.”

“That voice insertion into my today’s Senate contribution is fake and false.”

“The true question that I asked in the Senate was about Murang’a farmers’ unpaid milk delivered to the county factory,” he wrote.

Yesterday, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka blocked Kang’ata from continuing with his address to the house after he described the Senator’s location as not meeting the standards set to contribute to the proceedings.

“We can now see you, but where are you?” Lusaka posed.

“I’m in my office, Mr. Speaker,” Kang’ata retorted.

“No, no, no, no, that’s not an office, Senator Kang’ata. I’m sorry, we cannot allow that, the rules are very clear on where you should be, so you are out of order,” Lusaka ruled.

The Kenyan DAILY POST