Friday, September 17, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has joined the protest over the increase of fuel prices by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto criticized the decision by the Energy and Petroleum Regulation Authority (EPRA) to increase fuel prices at a time when the country’s economy is in recovery.

He urged the parliamentary committee on energy to engage the Ministry of Energy and review the fuel prices to ease the burden on members of the public.

Ruto called upon the Cabinet Minister for Energy and all relevant authorities to resolve the matter that has since attracted protests from Kenyans and various leaders.

The DP noted that the fuel prices hike would increase prices for numerous other products and as a result further burden already struggling Kenyans.

He assured Kenyans that the government will work in conjunction with relevant parties to ensure the situation is resolved for the betterment of the country.

EPRA increased the price of Super petrol by Ksh7.58 per litre while the cost of diesel and kerosene was also increased by Ksh.7.94 and Ksh.12.97 per litre respectively.

