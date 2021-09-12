Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has condemned leaders creating parties along tribal affiliations, during a meeting with Mt Kenya Youth Caucus at his Karen home.

In an apparent attack on Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Ruto encouraged the youth to embrace leaders based on what they were bringing to the table and not their tribal affiliations.

“Don’t accept to be told that this leader comes from our tribe.

“It is about you getting a job, it is about your business, health insurance that pays for you and your family, accessing food…It is not about our leaders or tribe,” Ruto stated.

“We must stop these guys from telling us that it is about our tribe and our leader. It is about every Kenyan and the greatest stakeholders are the young people,” he added.

Kuria had blasted Ruto and UDA leaders of planning to return the country back to the dark old days of KANU by attempting to lock other parties out of the hustler nation.

The legislator had rebuked the leaders, pointing out that the UDA outfit could not be the only vehicle to steer forward the hustler nation, and warned Mt. Kenya leaders in UDA that they will be held accountable if their dalliance with Ruto backfires.

The Kenyan DAILY POST