Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – Former IEBC Commissioner, Roselyn Akombe, has weighed in on the appointment of the controversial former IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, as the Director-General of the Communication Authority of Kenya ahead of the 2022 General Election.

According to Akombe, Deputy President William Ruto should be worried because the appointment of the new CA-K Director-General had sealed the 2022 elections.

She insinuated that Chiloba is a crafty man having worked with him at the IEBC.

“The tactics of repression are chilling but what I found fascinating is how they use lobbying/PR firms to project an image of democracy, development, stability, and good governance,” Akombe stated.

A section of Kenyans has also protested the appointment of Chiloba, saying it would be instrumental to what happens during the 2022 General Election.

“Communications Authority (CA) is the organ that implements political decisions on internet, radio and TV shutdowns.

“2022 being an election year, and with Uhuru so invested in manipulating his succession… Is it by mistake that Ezra Chiloba has been appointed DG of CA?” political activist, Waikwa Wanyoike, wondered.

“I did share privately with someone about the impending appointment of Ezra Chiloba last week because he has the “expertise and necessary experience” to deliver the 2022 presidential election,” Kinuthia Pius, a political aspirant stated.

Chiloba was fired from the IEBC in October 2018 after he failed to appear before the disciplinary committee of the commission to answer audit queries.

He was also responsible for the bungled 2017 elections where Raila Odinga was allegedly rigged.

